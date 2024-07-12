Business Analyst II (CONTRACT ROLE)

- Apply a set of tasks and techniques used to work as a liaison amongst stakeholders in order to understand the problems; opportunities; needs; structure; policies and operations of the organization on medium to large projects / medium risk.
- Recommend solutions that enable the organization to achieve its goals and to elicit and analyze the actual needs of the stakeholders; facilitate communication between organizational units and play a central role in aligning the needs of business units with the capabilities delivered by information technology and may serve as a translator between these groups.
Desired Skills:
- Communication
- Facilitating
- Operations
- Organizational Tasks
- Risk Management
- Solutions
- Structure