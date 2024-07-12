Cloud Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Jul 12, 2024

Calling all Azure Security Gurus!

Do you have a passion for securing cloud infrastructure and a proven track record on Microsoft Azure?

Join a leading German multinational corporation’s South African division and make a real impact! We offer a dynamic work environment, competitive compensation and the chance to work with cutting-edge technology. If you’re a security professional who thrives in a fast-paced environment, we want to hear from you!

Role and responsibilities include:

  • Implementation of IT Architectures in Azure
  • Support of IT Architectures in Azure
  • Advanced experience in Active Directory Architecture
  • Advanced experience in Active Directory Infrastructure
  • Expert experience with development and implementation of Active Directory security concepts and IT Security Solutions in Azure
  • Advanced Network Knowledge
  • Expert experience in Azure automation

Apply today for more information!

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Active Directory
  • Network

