Cloud Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Calling all Azure Security Gurus!

Do you have a passion for securing cloud infrastructure and a proven track record on Microsoft Azure?

Join a leading German multinational corporation’s South African division and make a real impact! We offer a dynamic work environment, competitive compensation and the chance to work with cutting-edge technology. If you’re a security professional who thrives in a fast-paced environment, we want to hear from you!

Role and responsibilities include:

Implementation of IT Architectures in Azure

Support of IT Architectures in Azure

Advanced experience in Active Directory Architecture

Advanced experience in Active Directory Infrastructure

Expert experience with development and implementation of Active Directory security concepts and IT Security Solutions in Azure

Advanced Network Knowledge

Expert experience in Azure automation

Desired Skills:

Azure

Active Directory

Network

