Cloud Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Calling all Azure Security Gurus!
Do you have a passion for securing cloud infrastructure and a proven track record on Microsoft Azure?
Join a leading German multinational corporation’s South African division and make a real impact! We offer a dynamic work environment, competitive compensation and the chance to work with cutting-edge technology. If you’re a security professional who thrives in a fast-paced environment, we want to hear from you!
Role and responsibilities include:
- Implementation of IT Architectures in Azure
- Support of IT Architectures in Azure
- Advanced experience in Active Directory Architecture
- Advanced experience in Active Directory Infrastructure
- Expert experience with development and implementation of Active Directory security concepts and IT Security Solutions in Azure
- Advanced Network Knowledge
- Expert experience in Azure automation
Apply today for more information!
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Active Directory
- Network