Senior Data Analyst
My client is a big privately owned company that has an opportunity for a Data Analyst to make a difference in thier business.
Job Specifications:
- Formulation and execution of the data and reporting strategy, policy and processes.
- Develop and design reports in a timely manner and aligned to the stakeholder requirements.
- Transfer of knowledge and understanding of designed reports to the end user.
- Execution of data validation, profiling, auditing, and data cleansing activities.
- Use Analytical Tools to develop and maintain reports/dashboards.
Skills Required:
- A degree in IT, Mathematics, Computer Science or Data Analytics Certifications
- Experienced and skilled in SQL and advanced Excel.
- Experience with using a range of data analysis tools.
- Power Bi/Qlik/Tableau/SSRS.
- Experience in working with data extraction, analysis, and interpreting data.
- Proven ability to produce high level proposals and reports.
- Excellent presentation skills.
- Ability to analyze, model and interpret data.
- Ability to initiate and manage projects and work independently.
Experience Required:
- Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Data Analyst Business Intelligence role .
- Experience with performing analysis in a database environment.
Personal Skills:
- Critical thinker.
- Good time-management skills.
- Great interpersonal and communication skills
- Ability to initiate and manage projects and work independently
- Exemplary personal qualities of integrity, sound judgement, attention to detail, energy, and interpersonal skill
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Qlikview
- SSRS
- Tableau
- Data Cleansing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma