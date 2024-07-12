Data Analyst

Senior Data Analyst

My client is a big privately owned company that has an opportunity for a Data Analyst to make a difference in thier business.

Job Specifications:

Formulation and execution of the data and reporting strategy, policy and processes.

Develop and design reports in a timely manner and aligned to the stakeholder requirements.

Transfer of knowledge and understanding of designed reports to the end user.

Execution of data validation, profiling, auditing, and data cleansing activities.

Use Analytical Tools to develop and maintain reports/dashboards.

Skills Required:

A degree in IT, Mathematics, Computer Science or Data Analytics Certifications

Experienced and skilled in SQL and advanced Excel.

Experience with using a range of data analysis tools.

Power Bi/Qlik/Tableau/SSRS.

Experience in working with data extraction, analysis, and interpreting data.

Proven ability to produce high level proposals and reports.

Excellent presentation skills.

Ability to analyze, model and interpret data.

Ability to initiate and manage projects and work independently.

Experience Required:

Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Data Analyst Business Intelligence role .

Experience with performing analysis in a database environment.

Personal Skills:

Critical thinker.

Good time-management skills.

Great interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to initiate and manage projects and work independently

Exemplary personal qualities of integrity, sound judgement, attention to detail, energy, and interpersonal skill

Desired Skills:

SQL

Qlikview

SSRS

Tableau

Data Cleansing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

