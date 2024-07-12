Data Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

Senior Data Analyst

My client is a big privately owned company that has an opportunity for a Data Analyst to make a difference in thier business.

Job Specifications:

  • Formulation and execution of the data and reporting strategy, policy and processes.
  • Develop and design reports in a timely manner and aligned to the stakeholder requirements.
  • Transfer of knowledge and understanding of designed reports to the end user.
  • Execution of data validation, profiling, auditing, and data cleansing activities.
  • Use Analytical Tools to develop and maintain reports/dashboards.

Skills Required:

  • A degree in IT, Mathematics, Computer Science or Data Analytics Certifications
  • Experienced and skilled in SQL and advanced Excel.
  • Experience with using a range of data analysis tools.
  • Power Bi/Qlik/Tableau/SSRS.
  • Experience in working with data extraction, analysis, and interpreting data.
  • Proven ability to produce high level proposals and reports.
  • Excellent presentation skills.
  • Ability to analyze, model and interpret data.
  • Ability to initiate and manage projects and work independently.

Experience Required:

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Data Analyst Business Intelligence role .
  • Experience with performing analysis in a database environment.

Personal Skills:

  • Critical thinker.
  • Good time-management skills.
  • Great interpersonal and communication skills
  • Ability to initiate and manage projects and work independently
  • Exemplary personal qualities of integrity, sound judgement, attention to detail, energy, and interpersonal skill

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Qlikview
  • SSRS
  • Tableau
  • Data Cleansing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

