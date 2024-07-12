Data Management Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town

An exciting opportunity for those starting out their careers – to join a dynamic company offering investment fund platform/ fund services to global and local clients.

Looking for a research driven analytical individual, passionate about systems & data .Must have completed Bachelors Degree (Information Systems/Technology, Finance, Accounting / Commerce) with exposure to Fund Services or Asset Management environment.
Scope of work:

  • Governance and setup of new funds and Classes on external platforms (Bloomberg & Morningstar)
  • Setup and maintain new funds across the systems
  • Liaise with Management Companies and Custodians to facilitate the opening of client accounts

Desired Skills:

  • Bloomberg
  • Morningstar
  • Data Management
  • Fund Setup
  • Fund Administration

