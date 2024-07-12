Data Management Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town

An exciting opportunity for those starting out their careers – to join a dynamic company offering investment fund platform/ fund services to global and local clients.
Looking for a research driven analytical individual, passionate about systems & data .Must have completed Bachelors Degree (Information Systems/Technology, Finance, Accounting / Commerce) with exposure to Fund Services or Asset Management environment.
Scope of work:
- Governance and setup of new funds and Classes on external platforms (Bloomberg & Morningstar)
- Setup and maintain new funds across the systems
- Liaise with Management Companies and Custodians to facilitate the opening of client accounts
.
Desired Skills:
- Bloomberg
- Morningstar
- Data Management
- Fund Setup
- Fund Administration