Data Management Administrator

An exciting opportunity for those starting out their careers – to join a dynamic company offering investment fund platform/ fund services to global and local clients.

Looking for a research driven analytical individual, passionate about systems & data .Must have completed Bachelors Degree (Information Systems/Technology, Finance, Accounting / Commerce) with exposure to Fund Services or Asset Management environment.

Scope of work:

Governance and setup of new funds and Classes on external platforms (Bloomberg & Morningstar)

Setup and maintain new funds across the systems

Liaise with Management Companies and Custodians to facilitate the opening of client accounts

.

Desired Skills:

Bloomberg

Morningstar

Data Management

Fund Setup

Fund Administration

Learn more/Apply for this position