My client a leader in the Investment Management & Fund Services sector is looking for a Corporate Actions Data Management Specialist to join their team.
Must have completed Degree with Corporate actions experience gained within an asset management/fund operations environment.
Scope of work & responsibilities:
- Processing and reporting of corporate actions and proxy voting
- Verifying corporate elections received, reconciling & confirming the accuracy of corporate actions processing as well as proxy voting
- Support clients with regards to Proxy Elections and the sourcing of LORs
Desired Skills:
- Corporate Actions
- Proxy Voting
- Fund Services
- Asset Management