Data Management Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 12, 2024

My client a leader in the Investment Management & Fund Services sector is looking for a Corporate Actions Data Management Specialist to join their team.

Must have completed Degree with Corporate actions experience gained within an asset management/fund operations environment.
Scope of work & responsibilities:

  • Processing and reporting of corporate actions and proxy voting
  • Verifying corporate elections received, reconciling & confirming the accuracy of corporate actions processing as well as proxy voting
  • Support clients with regards to Proxy Elections and the sourcing of LORs

Desired Skills:

  • Corporate Actions
  • Proxy Voting
  • Fund Services
  • Asset Management

Learn more/Apply for this position