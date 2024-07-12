Data Management Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town

My client a leader in the Investment Management & Fund Services sector is looking for a Corporate Actions Data Management Specialist to join their team.

Must have completed Degree with Corporate actions experience gained within an asset management/fund operations environment.

Scope of work & responsibilities:

Processing and reporting of corporate actions and proxy voting

Verifying corporate elections received, reconciling & confirming the accuracy of corporate actions processing as well as proxy voting

Support clients with regards to Proxy Elections and the sourcing of LORs

Desired Skills:

Corporate Actions

Proxy Voting

Fund Services

Asset Management

Learn more/Apply for this position