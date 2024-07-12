Gartner says PC shipments were up 1,9%

Worldwide PC shipments totaled 60,6-million units in the second quarter of 2024, a 1,9% increase from the second quarter of 2023, according to preliminary results by Gartner. This marks three consecutive quarters of year-over-year growth for the PC market.

“The low year-on-year growth, together with stabilized sequential growth, indicates that the market is on the right track to recovery,” says Mikako Kitagawa, director analyst at Gartner. “With 7,8% sequential growth between 1Q24 and 2Q24, PC inventory is tracking back to an average level. We continue to see no major supply chain issues, allowing for the market to be perfectly set up for continued growth with major platform updates on the horizon.”

There were no changes in the top six vendor rankings compared to the second quarter of 2023. All top six vendors had a positive quarter with year-over-year growth except Dell.

Preliminary Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 2Q24 (Thousands of Units)

Company 2Q24 Shipments 2Q24 Market Share (%) 2Q23 Shipments 2Q23 Market Share (%) 2Q24-2Q23 Growth (%) Lenovo 14,822 24.4 14,327 24.1 3.5 HP Inc. 13,691 22.6 13,461 22.6 1.7 Dell 10,140 16.7 10,394 17.5 -2.4 Apple 5,455 9.0 4,823 8.1 13.1 Acer 4,434 7.3 3,989 6.7 11.2 ASUS 4,329 7.1 3,874 6.5 11.7 Others 7,822 12.9 8,689 14.6 -10.0 Total 60,694 100.0 59,559 100.0 1.9

Notes: Data includes desktop and laptop PCs that are equipped with Windows, macOS and Chrome OS. All data is estimated based on a preliminary study. Final estimates will be subject to change. The statistics are based on shipments selling into channels. Numbers may not add up to totals shown due to rounding.

Source: Gartner (July 2024)

The US PC market saw the highest shipment volume since the third quarter of 2022, with over 18-million PCs shipped resulting in 3,4% year-over-year growth.

HP maintained the top spot in the US PC market based on shipments with 27% market share. Dell followed with 25,2% market share.

The EMEA PC market experienced its third consecutive quarter of growth, registering a 4,8% increase compared to the same period last year. However, the quarter-over-quarter unit volumes remained relatively stable, with a marginal growth of 0,4%.

“The most recent EMEA data suggests that the market is stabilizing from previous declines and returning to its seasonal trends, rather than experiencing a significant surge,” says Kitagawa.

The Asia/Pacific market declined 2,2% year-over-year, a less steep decline than the past few quarters. The decline was due to the weak China market, offsetting the growth in mature and emerging Asia/Pacific. Emerging Asia/Pacific continued to see mid-single-digit growth, led by healthy growth in India. Mature Asia Pacific also saw improving PC demand, resulting in year-over-year growth for the first time in two years.

From the beginning of 2024, the PC industry has been making significant efforts to promote the AI PC category, a device with a neural processing unit (NPU). At the end of the second quarter of 2024, the first Arm-based Windows AI PC was introduced. The release is expected to intensify competition in the PC market, potentially opening up more opportunities for Arm processors on Windows devices.

“Despite these market efforts, the demand for AI PCs has been slow, as the product is still in the early introduction stage, and the real benefits of owning such a device are not yet clear to most buyers,” says Kitagawa.