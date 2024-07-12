Intermediate .NET Developer

Hire Resolve is looking for an Intermediate .Net Developer for a respected client in the software industry. As a software engineer specializing in .NET Full Stack Development, you will master .NET technologies and JavaScript frameworks like Angular or React, along with proficiency in an ORM such as Entity Framework Core or Entity Framework. Your skills will enable you to confidently develop applications across web, desktop, and mobile platforms. You will join a team of highly skilled professionals dedicated to innovation and excellence. This opportunity allows you to advance your career and make a significant impact in a dynamic environment.

Responsibilities:



Develop high-quality web and mobile applications for leading organisation

Enhance product quality using containerisation and continuous integration for an efficient DevOps process

Apply experience with various systems and processes

Participate in system design, analysis, scoping, and estimation within the SDLC

Research and integrate cutting-edge technologies into projects

Demonstrate maturity and soft skills, including time management and motivation

Drive change and influence improvements within the team

Foster collaboration and build strong team relationships

Work with teams to address complex business challenges, aiming for personal and team growth

Coordinate with teams to ensure quality standards and timelines are met

Build relationships with customers and understand their business needs

Identify opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment

Ensure compliance with data security and industry regulations

Requirements:



At least 4 years of experience as a software engineer in an enterprise environment

Bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering, or other Sciences

Strong understanding of software engineering fundamentals

Experience working in a delivery team alongside other disciplines to deliver a product

Proficiency in various technologies

Commitment to building software with clean code and industry best practices

Capability to build applications in an enterprise environment

Collaborative spirit to contribute uniquely to a team environment

Ability to adapt to new frameworks and technologies

Ambition to continuously improve skills, embrace challenges, and strive for excellence

Benefits:



Salary: negotiable

Access to our employee wellness programme, offering professional support resources across all wellness dimensions

Competitive compensation package, including biannual salary increases and guaranteed bonuses

Commission incentives for successful business development leads and employee referrals

Comprehensive medical aid, provident fund, and insurance benefits with highly competitive premiums

Contact Hire Resolve for you next career-changing move

Apply for this role today, contact Carmen Schafer or Gustav Vogel at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

When applying via email please use “Intermediate .NET Developer” as your subject line.

We will contact you by phone within 7 days if you are a suitable candidate for this vacancy. If not, we will reach out to you regarding any future opportunities that match your profile.

Desired Skills:

Intermediate .NET Developer

Intermediate .NET Developer

Intermediate .NET Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position