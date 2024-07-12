IT Clerk – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Position duties:
- Manage the roadmap of the applications under your responsibility
- Acquire knowledge of the systems in charge and assist users to make the best use of the functionalities available in each system.
- Supervise vendors on high, medium and low scale evolutions on existing or new applications
- Build functional specifications
- Design and execute tests.
- Preparation and implementation of training.
- Document and do the transfer of knowledge to the Services area after the go live of the new project.
- Design and execute the creation of “flexible” applications under the available platforms.
- Assist users in creating reports.
- Ensure that the developments delivered by the providers comply with the standards defined in the service agreements.
- Evaluate new technologies and identify areas of application.
Position requirements:
- SQL – basic level
- Excel – mid level
- SAP – desearable but not a must. If knows, we’re looking for knowledge on MM, FI or SD
- Project management – basic
- Power platform – not a must but a plus
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology (IT)
- SAP
- SQL