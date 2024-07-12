IT Clerk – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Jul 12, 2024

Position duties:

  • Manage the roadmap of the applications under your responsibility
  • Acquire knowledge of the systems in charge and assist users to make the best use of the functionalities available in each system.
  • Supervise vendors on high, medium and low scale evolutions on existing or new applications
  • Build functional specifications
  • Design and execute tests.
  • Preparation and implementation of training.
  • Document and do the transfer of knowledge to the Services area after the go live of the new project.
  • Design and execute the creation of “flexible” applications under the available platforms.
  • Assist users in creating reports.
  • Ensure that the developments delivered by the providers comply with the standards defined in the service agreements.
  • Evaluate new technologies and identify areas of application.

Position requirements:

  • SQL – basic level
  • Excel – mid level
  • SAP – desearable but not a must. If knows, we’re looking for knowledge on MM, FI or SD
  • Project management – basic
  • Power platform – not a must but a plus

Desired Skills:

  • Information Technology (IT)
  • SAP
  • SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position