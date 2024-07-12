EMPLOYMENT TYPE : Permanent
SECTOR : Information Technology
BASIC SALARY : Market Related
START DATE : A.S.A.P / Immediate
Our client is looking for a Junior IT Systems Administrator to assist with maintaining all system infrastructure and user assistance.
REQUIREMENTS:
– Grade 12 plus relevant diploma/certificate in Information Technology
– Microsoft certifications
– Preferably 3 years’ experience in systems administration
– Familiar with networks (LAN, WAN) and patch management
– General knowledge of VPNs
– Knowledge of Office 365 Cloud services (Hosted emails), Forti AP’s and other WIFI AP’s, HP Aruba
– Switches and VLAN, Windows 1011 and Server 20192022, Active Directory administration (users, groups, group policy, DNS, DHCP, organizational units), fiber connections and different topologies
Desired Skills:
- systems administration