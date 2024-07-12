IT Systems Administrator – Gauteng Bryanston

EMPLOYMENT TYPE : Permanent

SECTOR : Information Technology

BASIC SALARY : Market Related

START DATE : A.S.A.P / Immediate

Our client is looking for a Junior IT Systems Administrator to assist with maintaining all system infrastructure and user assistance.

REQUIREMENTS:

– Grade 12 plus relevant diploma/certificate in Information Technology

– Microsoft certifications

– Preferably 3 years’ experience in systems administration

– Familiar with networks (LAN, WAN) and patch management

– General knowledge of VPNs

– Knowledge of Office 365 Cloud services (Hosted emails), Forti AP’s and other WIFI AP’s, HP Aruba

– Switches and VLAN, Windows 1011 and Server 20192022, Active Directory administration (users, groups, group policy, DNS, DHCP, organizational units), fiber connections and different topologies

Desired Skills:

systems administration

Learn more/Apply for this position