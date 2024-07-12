Junior Project Manager (Glass & Aluminium) at glass & aluminium sector – Gauteng Wynberg

Long standing, solid aluminium manufacturing company, looking for a Construction Project Manager to join their awesome team!

As Junior Project Manager you will be working on both aluminium and glass assignments; reporting directly into the Managing Director; you will work as part of the Operations Team.

Position highlights include:

Schedule installation dates based on manufacturing schedule, Client availability and Client

requirements.

Installation teams and installation rates to be planned and agreed with the MD

On-site quality checks and inspections and take final measurements on site for manufacturing purposes.

Sit with estimators and factory manager with final measurements and advise on deductions

and additions for final cutting lists.

Attend meetings with MD where technical requirements may be discussed.

Attend site meetings with main contractors, architects, QS and clients.

Update planning and programs for larger jobs/ projects.

Attend to any technical issues on site.

Take measurements on site for quotation purpose or for final measurements and issue to the estimating department.

Communicate with Clients and report to Clients on progress achieved, delays experienced,

variation orders required etc.

Report back to the MD daily with project reports, delays, opportunities, and any urgent items that need to be dealt with.

Minimum requirements:

Matric Certificate.

Computer literate (Microsoft Office, Word, Excel, Outlook).

Administratively strong.

Good Communicator

Experience in the aluminium industry/ construction industry advantageous

Project Management experience critical

If you are hardworking, committed, hungry to learn and keen to work as part of a magic team, then please apply soonest by sending us an updated CV along with a motivational note. Thank you!

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Glass & Aluminium

Site Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

Fuel Allowance

Mobile Phone

Annual Bonus

