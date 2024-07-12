Junior Project Manager (Glass & Aluminium) at glass & aluminium sector – Gauteng Wynberg

Jul 12, 2024

Long standing, solid aluminium manufacturing company, looking for a Construction Project Manager to join their awesome team!

As Junior Project Manager you will be working on both aluminium and glass assignments; reporting directly into the Managing Director; you will work as part of the Operations Team.

Position highlights include:

  • Schedule installation dates based on manufacturing schedule, Client availability and Client
  • requirements.
  • Installation teams and installation rates to be planned and agreed with the MD
  • On-site quality checks and inspections and take final measurements on site for manufacturing purposes.
  • Sit with estimators and factory manager with final measurements and advise on deductions
  • and additions for final cutting lists.
  • Attend meetings with MD where technical requirements may be discussed.
  • Attend site meetings with main contractors, architects, QS and clients.
  • Update planning and programs for larger jobs/ projects.
  • Attend to any technical issues on site.
  • Take measurements on site for quotation purpose or for final measurements and issue to the estimating department.
  • Communicate with Clients and report to Clients on progress achieved, delays experienced,
  • variation orders required etc.
  • Report back to the MD daily with project reports, delays, opportunities, and any urgent items that need to be dealt with.

Minimum requirements:

  • Matric Certificate.
  • Computer literate (Microsoft Office, Word, Excel, Outlook).
  • Administratively strong.
  • Good Communicator
  • Experience in the aluminium industry/ construction industry advantageous
  • Project Management experience critical

If you are hardworking, committed, hungry to learn and keen to work as part of a magic team, then please apply soonest by sending us an updated CV along with a motivational note. Thank you!

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Glass & Aluminium
  • Site Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Fuel Allowance
  • Mobile Phone
  • Annual Bonus

