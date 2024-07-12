Junior Project Manager (Glass & Aluminium) at glass & aluminium sector – Gauteng Wynberg

Long standing, solid aluminium manufacturing company, looking for a Construction Project Manager to join their awesome team!
As Junior Project Manager you will be working on both aluminium and glass assignments; reporting directly into the Managing Director; you will work as part of the Operations Team.
Position highlights include:
- Schedule installation dates based on manufacturing schedule, Client availability and Client
- requirements.
- Installation teams and installation rates to be planned and agreed with the MD
- On-site quality checks and inspections and take final measurements on site for manufacturing purposes.
- Sit with estimators and factory manager with final measurements and advise on deductions
- and additions for final cutting lists.
- Attend meetings with MD where technical requirements may be discussed.
- Attend site meetings with main contractors, architects, QS and clients.
- Update planning and programs for larger jobs/ projects.
- Attend to any technical issues on site.
- Take measurements on site for quotation purpose or for final measurements and issue to the estimating department.
- Communicate with Clients and report to Clients on progress achieved, delays experienced,
- variation orders required etc.
- Report back to the MD daily with project reports, delays, opportunities, and any urgent items that need to be dealt with.
Minimum requirements:
- Matric Certificate.
- Computer literate (Microsoft Office, Word, Excel, Outlook).
- Administratively strong.
- Good Communicator
- Experience in the aluminium industry/ construction industry advantageous
- Project Management experience critical
If you are hardworking, committed, hungry to learn and keen to work as part of a magic team, then please apply soonest by sending us an updated CV along with a motivational note. Thank you!
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Glass & Aluminium
- Site Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Fuel Allowance
- Mobile Phone
- Annual Bonus