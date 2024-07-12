Kaspersky named as a leader in threat intelligence

Kaspersky has been recognised as a Leader in the 2024 Spark Matrix: Digital Threat Intelligence Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions for the second year in a row, reaffirming its technological excellence and customer impact.

According to the ‘XDR and SOC Modernization’ report, 24% of companies stated they are not able to respond quickly to new cyber threats, indicating a need for advanced threat intelligence that can provide them with meaningful context about cyber risks. To successfully perform this challenge and deliver more effective cyber protection, companies should first and foremost choose a reliable cybersecurity vendor.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK MatrixTM provides a detailed analysis of the global Digital Threat Intelligence market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning to help companies evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

For the second year in a row, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has given Kaspersky Threat Intelligence strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, and emphasising that the solution provides contextualised analysis for security teams to help them detect, respond, and mitigate external threats on time.

“Kaspersky Threat Intelligence is regularly recognised as a global leader by various international analytical agencies, and we are proud that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has also given us such a high rating,” comments Alexander Liskin, head of threat research at Kaspersky.

“In addition to the fact that our research teams validate and analyse aggregated data from all over the world, we are constantly enhancing our capabilities to detect external threats in real-time. This allows us to provide companies with the latest and most relevant information on cyberthreats, offering reliable protection for all their business assets. For over 26 years, Kaspersky has provided industry-leading expertise to customers around the world and we will continue to accomplish our mission of building a safer future.”

Riya Tomar, analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, says: “Kaspersky Threat Intelligence (TI) offers one of the richest and most comprehensive portfolios in the industry. This includes Data Feeds, TI reports (APT, Crimeware and ICS), Threat Analysis, Digital Footprint Intelligence, provided via Kaspersky Threat Intelligence Portal, TI Platform and other services.

“Kaspersky’s global presence, particularly in countries where most attacks originate, has given the vendor a unique ability to collect, understand, analyse and distribute thoroughly vetted information thus providing a comprehensive view of the actual threat landscape for every organisation.

“Kaspersky’s research teams have a successful track record of spotting new threats early, they continuously discover, infiltrate and monitor closed communities and dark forums with restricted access worldwide. These capabilities enable organisations to stay ahead of potential threats and enhance their overall cybersecurity posture.”