Kotlin Intermediate Developer

Kotlin Full Stack Developer

Join a leadership team that is ahead of the game

R600 000 to R900 000

Our dev team is obsessed with producing high-quality products whilst maintaining clean architecture principles, minimizing technical debt and maintaining the highest level of security. Be part of the team that will build and own the mobile applications, user-facing experiences, backend systems, and internal tools that the merchants, banks and fintechs use. Work closely with our product designer and senior engineers to bring new product features to life.

Minimum Requirements:

This position requires an individual with comprehensive knowledge and experience working with Kotlin for Android Development, Swift/Kotlin for iOS development or both.

Minimum of 2-3 years experience is required. Qualifications in Computer Science or Computer Engineering are preferred, however, coding bootcamp and self-taught candidates with extensive experience and a portfolio will be considered.

A good understanding of Clean Architecture, MVVM Architecture, HCI design principles and other best practices.

Experience with React Native would be ideal but is not essential.

Desired Skills:

Kotlin

mvvm

React Native experiance

Understading of Clean Architecture

