Mobile Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

As a Mobile Full-Stack Developer at our innovative software development company, you will be a pivotal part of our dynamic team, tasked with solving complex technical challenges. Your role involves determining and identifying technical requirements through interactions with business analysts and leveraging your knowledge of enterprise architecture. You will design robust architectures that encompass software, hardware, and communication layers to meet total requirements, ensuring scalability and future cross-functionality.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric (Grade 12)

Bachelor’s Degree in an appropriate field of study or equivalent work experience.

Proven experience mentoring junior software developers on design patterns, development best practices, and DevOps trade-offs.

Experienced with ancillary technologies necessary for internet applications: HTTP, TCP/IP, POP/SMTP, etc.

Demonstrated ability to work on high scalability projects involving cloud-based infrastructure design and implementation.

Strong working knowledge of object-oriented design and development skills.

Track record of developing quality software products and shipping production-ready software.

Deep understanding of Web Services protocols such as REST, SOAP, and API design for extensibility and portability.

Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies.

Proficiency in Flutter/Dart, Java/JEE, Spring Boot, Angular, JSON, XML, REST, NoSQL Databases, RDBMS, MVC frameworks, Design Patterns, Javascript, JQuery.

Added expertise in event streaming platforms and message brokers, particularly Apache Kafka and Apache Flink, is highly advantageous.

Experience in developing and debugging distributed systems with high data loads.

Familiarity with designing, developing, and implementing unit and scenario testing for existing code bases and new functionalities under development.

Responsibilities:

Teamwork and excellent communication skills.

Ability to analyze user needs and apply analytical thinking.

Comfortable writing and analyzing SQL queries.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Android mobile development track record.

Flutter/Dart and/or Kotlin experience is advantageous.

Back-end development expertise, using on Angular and Spring Boot.

Proficient in programming and software design.

Experience with version control software, such as GIT.

Desired Skills:

