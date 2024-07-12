Project Manager IT

Job Title: Intermediate to Senior Project Manager
Location: Johannesburg, Hybrid (On-site and Remote)
Employment Type: Full time (12+ months Contract)
Industry: Foodservice Distribution
Job Overview:
We are seeking an experienced Intermediate to Senior Project Manager to join our team in Johannesburg. This role requires expertise in COTS (Commercial Off-The-Shelf) deployment, managing multinational remote teams, and a deep understanding of the retail sector, including currency complexities. The ideal candidate will be client-facing, with potential travel across Africa, and capable of expanding accounts within the Foodservice Distribution industry.
Key Responsibilities:
– Project Management: Oversee the planning, execution, and delivery of COTS deployment projects, ensuring they meet client specifications and deadlines.
– Team Leadership: Manage and coordinate remote, multinational teams to ensure effective collaboration and project success.
– Client Interaction: Act as the primary point of contact for clients, maintaining strong relationships and ensuring customer satisfaction.
– Retail Sector Expertise: Apply a thorough understanding of the retail industry, including currency and market complexities, to project planning and execution.
– Travel Requirements: Travel to various African countries as required to meet with clients and oversee project implementation.
– Account Expansion: Identify opportunities to expand existing accounts, providing additional value to clients within the Foodservice Distribution industry.
– Reporting and Documentation: Maintain detailed project documentation and provide regular updates to stakeholders.
Qualifications:
– Education: Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Information Technology, Project Management, or a related field.
– Experience:
– 5+ years of experience in project management with a focus on COTS deployment.
– Proven track record managing remote, multinational teams.
– In-depth knowledge of the retail industry, including currency complexities.
– Proficiency in Microsoft Project, Power BI, SharePoint, and Power Automate for advanced project management, data integration, and automation.
– Additionally, familiarity with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and CRM, along with cloud computing and data security practices
Skills:
– Strong leadership and team management skills.
– Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
– Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
– Proficiency in project management software and tools.
– Strong problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities.
– Experience in the Foodservice Distribution industry is a plus.
– Travel: Willingness to travel to various African countries as needed.
– Certifications: PMP, PRINCE2, or equivalent certification is preferred.
Desired Skills:
- COTS
- Microsoft
- PRINCE2
- PMP
- PMBOK
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years