Project Manager IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Title: Intermediate to Senior Project Manager

Location: Johannesburg, Hybrid (On-site and Remote)

Employment Type: Full time (12+ months Contract)

Industry: Foodservice Distribution

Job Overview:

We are seeking an experienced Intermediate to Senior Project Manager to join our team in Johannesburg. This role requires expertise in COTS (Commercial Off-The-Shelf) deployment, managing multinational remote teams, and a deep understanding of the retail sector, including currency complexities. The ideal candidate will be client-facing, with potential travel across Africa, and capable of expanding accounts within the Foodservice Distribution industry.

Key Responsibilities:

– Project Management: Oversee the planning, execution, and delivery of COTS deployment projects, ensuring they meet client specifications and deadlines.

– Team Leadership: Manage and coordinate remote, multinational teams to ensure effective collaboration and project success.

– Client Interaction: Act as the primary point of contact for clients, maintaining strong relationships and ensuring customer satisfaction.

– Retail Sector Expertise: Apply a thorough understanding of the retail industry, including currency and market complexities, to project planning and execution.

– Travel Requirements: Travel to various African countries as required to meet with clients and oversee project implementation.

– Account Expansion: Identify opportunities to expand existing accounts, providing additional value to clients within the Foodservice Distribution industry.

– Reporting and Documentation: Maintain detailed project documentation and provide regular updates to stakeholders.

Qualifications:

– Education: Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Information Technology, Project Management, or a related field.

– Experience:

– 5+ years of experience in project management with a focus on COTS deployment.

– Proven track record managing remote, multinational teams.

– In-depth knowledge of the retail industry, including currency complexities.

– Proficiency in Microsoft Project, Power BI, SharePoint, and Power Automate for advanced project management, data integration, and automation.

– Additionally, familiarity with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and CRM, along with cloud computing and data security practices

Skills:

– Strong leadership and team management skills.

– Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

– Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

– Proficiency in project management software and tools.

– Strong problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities.

– Experience in the Foodservice Distribution industry is a plus.

– Travel: Willingness to travel to various African countries as needed.

– Certifications: PMP, PRINCE2, or equivalent certification is preferred.

Desired Skills:

COTS

Microsoft

PRINCE2

PMP

PMBOK

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

