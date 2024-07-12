TCL expands distribution through retail partners

TCL Electronics has partnered with the Makro retail chain to strengthen its market presence and provide enhanced accessibility to TCL products across the country.

As part of the partnership, TCL’s premium televisions and smart home solutions will be prominently distributed at the retail stores nationwide.

“We are excited to partner with the most highly recommended store in South Africa to expand our footprint in the country,” says Mike Chen, GM of TCL South Africa. “This collaboration highlights TCL’s commitment to delivering high-quality and innovative products to consumers across the region.

“Makro’s strong retail presence and customer-centric approach align perfectly with TCL’s values, making this partnership a natural fit.”