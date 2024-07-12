TypeScript, JavaScript/Web Application Software Engineer (Senior) 2344 – Gauteng Pretoria

TypeScript, JavaScript / Web Application Software Engineer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Understanding and experience in the IT SDLC process.
- Languages and related: Non-Negotiable
- TypeScript / JavaScript
- GraphQL
- Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
- MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
- Git
- Database Experience
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Languages and related:
- AWS
- Kubernetes
- Docker, Docker Compose
- Nexus
- Encryption Technologies.
- Redis, Mongo
- CSS 3
- Antd
- HTML 5
- BitBucket/Github
- Knowledge of ITSM Solutions – specifically BMC Remedy Ticketing tool.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to users when required.
- Excellent written, verbal, and visual communication skills.
- Willing and able to travel internationally.
SOFT SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Good grasp of business/user requirements and translating these into system documents and functions.
- Ability to quickly familiarize yourself with complex technical topics.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Ability to work under pressure with a constant workload and deliver quality results.
- Above-average ability to structure, illustrate and or communicate complex concepts in an understandable, predictable manner.
- Ability to deal with uncertainty and a volatile environment with often ambiguous and conflicting requirements and priorities.
- Identify and manage risks.
- Ability to operate in an inter-cultural work environment.
- Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks within the scope of work.
- Confident, motivated, and assertive.
- Take Ownership, show initiative and work pro-active.
- Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependent as well as independently and submit deliverables on time.
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:
- Tertiary qualification in Information Technology but specifically Web Application Development.
- 5+ years working experience with focus in Web Application development.
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- Nodejs
- Web Application Development