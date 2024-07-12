TypeScript, JavaScript/Web Application Software Engineer (Senior) 2344

Jul 12, 2024

TypeScript, JavaScript / Web Application Software Engineer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Understanding and experience in the IT SDLC process.
  • Languages and related: Non-Negotiable
    • TypeScript / JavaScript
    • GraphQL
    • Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
    • MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
    • Git
    • Database Experience

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Languages and related:
    • AWS
    • Kubernetes
    • Docker, Docker Compose
    • Nexus
    • Encryption Technologies.
    • Redis, Mongo
    • CSS 3
    • Antd
    • HTML 5
    • BitBucket/Github

  • Knowledge of ITSM Solutions – specifically BMC Remedy Ticketing tool.

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to users when required.

  • Excellent written, verbal, and visual communication skills.

  • Willing and able to travel internationally.

SOFT SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Good grasp of business/user requirements and translating these into system documents and functions.
  • Ability to quickly familiarize yourself with complex technical topics.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Ability to work under pressure with a constant workload and deliver quality results.
  • Above-average ability to structure, illustrate and or communicate complex concepts in an understandable, predictable manner.
  • Ability to deal with uncertainty and a volatile environment with often ambiguous and conflicting requirements and priorities.
  • Identify and manage risks.
  • Ability to operate in an inter-cultural work environment.
  • Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks within the scope of work.
  • Confident, motivated, and assertive.
  • Take Ownership, show initiative and work pro-active.
  • Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependent as well as independently and submit deliverables on time.

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

  • Tertiary qualification in Information Technology but specifically Web Application Development.
  • 5+ years working experience with focus in Web Application development.

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • TypeScript
  • Nodejs
  • Web Application Development

