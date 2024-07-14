Data Engineer – Gauteng Melrose

Our Client is specialists in providing group risk solutions
This will be a dynamic role where you will be an integral member of a small team building an end-to-end business intelligence solution.
Tertiary qualifications with majors in at least one of the followng: Computer Science, Information Systems
An exciting opportunity has become available for a Data Engineer with =5 years experience working on Microsoft BI platform in the IT Operations Space to be on-site (no of Days to be confirmed) The Dtaa Engineer will report into the Group Risk Business Unit area and will provide BI Development nad Data Analysis across all departments withing the Risk Division.
- The Data Engineer will be responsible for trnasforming data into actionable insight using the Microsoft SQL tech stack of Business Intelligence products, primarily in support of the Business Unit.
- Thsi will be a collaboraive role that will be responsible for delivering the full stck in the BI solution from the business requirements gathering, solutions architecture, data models to the semantic models and the reports themselves
- Should be able to design and develop end to end BI Solutions
- Be able to do gap and impact analysis on the reuiqrment
- Accept coahcing and mentioring from fellow developers/architects
- Complete documentation of BI reuqirements and development according to the Busness Unit standards.
- Provide support to business on existing projects
- Assist business users in acquiring access to reports/data bases
- Must be fmailiary with Agile/ Waterfall development methodology
Desired Skills:
- Relational Databases
- Data Administration
- Designing and Implementing dimensional modelling and data warehouses
- Database Design
- Extensive skills on ETL Packages
- MDX
- DAX
- MS PowerBI stack
- SQL Server Jobs
- Exposure to Visual Studio
- C#/VB.Net coding
- SQL Serer 2016+ Highly recommended
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
