Data Engineer – Gauteng Melrose

Our Client is specialists in providing group risk solutions

This will be a dynamic role where you will be an integral member of a small team building an end-to-end business intelligence solution.

Tertiary qualifications with majors in at least one of the followng: Computer Science, Information Systems

An exciting opportunity has become available for a Data Engineer with =5 years experience working on Microsoft BI platform in the IT Operations Space to be on-site (no of Days to be confirmed) The Dtaa Engineer will report into the Group Risk Business Unit area and will provide BI Development nad Data Analysis across all departments withing the Risk Division.

The Data Engineer will be responsible for trnasforming data into actionable insight using the Microsoft SQL tech stack of Business Intelligence products, primarily in support of the Business Unit.

Thsi will be a collaboraive role that will be responsible for delivering the full stck in the BI solution from the business requirements gathering, solutions architecture, data models to the semantic models and the reports themselves

Should be able to design and develop end to end BI Solutions

Be able to do gap and impact analysis on the reuiqrment

Accept coahcing and mentioring from fellow developers/architects

Complete documentation of BI reuqirements and development according to the Busness Unit standards.

Provide support to business on existing projects

Assist business users in acquiring access to reports/data bases

Must be fmailiary with Agile/ Waterfall development methodology

Desired Skills:

Relational Databases

Data Administration

Designing and Implementing dimensional modelling and data warehouses

Database Design

Extensive skills on ETL Packages

MDX

DAX

MS PowerBI stack

SQL Server Jobs

Exposure to Visual Studio

C#/VB.Net coding

SQL Serer 2016+ Highly recommended

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Specialists in providing group risk solutions. This means they focus on providing relevant risk management solutions for their business partners

