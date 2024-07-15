ACSA trains front-line workers to use sign language

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) is collaborating with the South African National Deaf Association (SANDA) to provide sign language training to 130 front-line staff across ACSA’s network, enhancing the accessibility and inclusivity of its airports.

The training kicked off with staff at OR Tambo International Airport last week, followed by a certification handover ceremony on Friday celebrating the successful completion of this initial basic sign language training phase.

“This training is crucial for our employees, who interact daily with passengers of varying abilities, including those with hearing impairments – hence our partnership with SANDA,” says Ele Tshikovhi, GM of Transformation at ACSA. “By equipping our staff with sign language skills, we aim to improve the travel experience for our passengers with impaired mobility, ensuring that they receive the same level of service and support as all our other travellers.

“Most significantly, this initiative aligns with the recent recognition by the National Assembly on 3 May 2023 that declared Sign Language as the 12th official language of South Africa,” adds Tshikovhi. “ACSA is committed to fostering an inclusive environment where all passengers feel acknowledged and supported.

“We are delighted to partner with SANDA in this ground-breaking project,” continues Tshikovhi. “Providing front-line and/or customer-facing staff with sign language training not only enhances their skills, but also reinforces our dedication to inclusivity and equal opportunities for all. Part of our medium- and long-term plan is to collaborate with all stakeholders within the airport ecosystem and ensure staff who are customer-facing receive training on sign language.

“This initiative will make a significant difference in the lives of our passengers with hearing impairments, ensuring they have a seamless and supportive travel experience,” says Tshikovhi. “ACSA’s collaboration with SANDA is a testament to our ongoing efforts to adhere to international standards while championing diversity, equity, and inclusivity initiatives. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will have on our staff and broader society.”