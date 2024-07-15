Analyst Developer

Participate in projects to understand new target systems processes and provisioning needs and implement solutions

Communicates any and all progress, roadblocks, issues to the team and management in a timely manner

Facilitate Joint Analysis and Design (JAD) Sessions, conduct business interviews and other information gathering techniques in order to determine business requirements

Design complex technical solutions in line with the Business requirements to ensure clarity and completeness of the solution

Develop and debug complex system components in line with technical specifications for quality implementation purpose throughout the full systems development life cycle¦ Determine and evaluate performance measures of the system to ensure optimal utilization

Scrub, manipulate and load data from other sources into the systems to ensure accuracy and correctness of information

Provides code review, testing, debugging, technical documentation, general testing instructions and lead/assist in go-live planning, go-live moves, and post-live support

Test across multiple browsers, platforms, and devices including smartphones and tablets

Troubleshoot and support issues identified Ensure all change management and compliance procedures are being followed

Identify best practices in development (Strict governance enforced).

Oversee resources associated with the design, development, testing and implementation phases of projects to ensure quality deliverables and assist in their growth including training and mentoring of Junior developers

Provide training and documentation to relevant stakeholders to ensure they understand and can achieve optimal system utilization

Perform other duties as required or assigned by emergency or other operational reasons for which the employee is qualified to perform.

Desired Skills:

JavaScript and JQuery

HTML5

CCS3

Microsoft.Net technologies including

WCF

WPF

WF

LINQ and EF

Asp.Net

MVC3

CSS

Ajax

UML

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Minimum requirements & key competency:

– National Diploma in Information Technology (NQF Level 6)

– Postgraduate degree in Computer Science or Information Technology (Desirable)

– 6 (six) years’ experience as a Software Developer

– Knowledge of Microsoft Visual Studio, C

– Knowledge of JavaScript and JQuery, HTML5 and CCS3

– Knowledge of [URL Removed] technologies including: WCF, WPF, WF, LINQ and EF

– Knowledge of web development technologies including ASP.NET, MVC3, JavaScript, AJAX and CSS

– Knowledge of database development including relational database design, SQL and ORM technologies

– Knowledge of user interface design and prototyping

– Knowledge of source controlmanagement systems and continuous integration/deployment environments

– Knowledge of leading and managing the delivery of system/software development projects in a structured environment

– Knowledge of in the usage of UML

– Knowledge of configuring and developing customizations for Microsoft SharePoint

– Knowledge of SDLC

– Knowledge of Automated Testing

– Software development approaches and methodologies including agile and waterfall

– Multi-threading and concurrency

– Debugging, performance profiling and optimization

– Comprehensive understanding of object -oriented and service-oriented application development techniques and theories.

Learn more/Apply for this position