Analyst Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 15, 2024

  • Participate in projects to understand new target systems processes and provisioning needs and implement solutions
  • Communicates any and all progress, roadblocks, issues to the team and management in a timely manner
  • Facilitate Joint Analysis and Design (JAD) Sessions, conduct business interviews and other information gathering techniques in order to determine business requirements
  • Design complex technical solutions in line with the Business requirements to ensure clarity and completeness of the solution
  • Develop and debug complex system components in line with technical specifications for quality implementation purpose throughout the full systems development life cycle¦ Determine and evaluate performance measures of the system to ensure optimal utilization
  • Scrub, manipulate and load data from other sources into the systems to ensure accuracy and correctness of information
  • Provides code review, testing, debugging, technical documentation, general testing instructions and lead/assist in go-live planning, go-live moves, and post-live support
  • Test across multiple browsers, platforms, and devices including smartphones and tablets
  • Troubleshoot and support issues identified Ensure all change management and compliance procedures are being followed
  • Identify best practices in development (Strict governance enforced).
  • Oversee resources associated with the design, development, testing and implementation phases of projects to ensure quality deliverables and assist in their growth including training and mentoring of Junior developers
  • Provide training and documentation to relevant stakeholders to ensure they understand and can achieve optimal system utilization
  • Perform other duties as required or assigned by emergency or other operational reasons for which the employee is qualified to perform.

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript and JQuery
  • HTML5
  • CCS3
  • Microsoft.Net technologies including
  • WCF
  • WPF
  • WF
  • LINQ and EF
  • Asp.Net
  • MVC3
  • CSS
  • Ajax
  • UML
  • SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Minimum requirements & key competency:

– National Diploma in Information Technology (NQF Level 6)
– Postgraduate degree in Computer Science or Information Technology (Desirable)
– 6 (six) years’ experience as a Software Developer
– Knowledge of Microsoft Visual Studio, C
– Knowledge of JavaScript and JQuery, HTML5 and CCS3
– Knowledge of [URL Removed] technologies including: WCF, WPF, WF, LINQ and EF
– Knowledge of web development technologies including ASP.NET, MVC3, JavaScript, AJAX and CSS
– Knowledge of database development including relational database design, SQL and ORM technologies
– Knowledge of user interface design and prototyping
– Knowledge of source controlmanagement systems and continuous integration/deployment environments
– Knowledge of leading and managing the delivery of system/software development projects in a structured environment
– Knowledge of in the usage of UML
– Knowledge of configuring and developing customizations for Microsoft SharePoint
– Knowledge of SDLC
– Knowledge of Automated Testing
– Software development approaches and methodologies including agile and waterfall
– Multi-threading and concurrency
– Debugging, performance profiling and optimization
– Comprehensive understanding of object -oriented and service-oriented application development techniques and theories.

