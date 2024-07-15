Analyst Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Participate in projects to understand new target systems processes and provisioning needs and implement solutions
- Communicates any and all progress, roadblocks, issues to the team and management in a timely manner
- Facilitate Joint Analysis and Design (JAD) Sessions, conduct business interviews and other information gathering techniques in order to determine business requirements
- Design complex technical solutions in line with the Business requirements to ensure clarity and completeness of the solution
- Develop and debug complex system components in line with technical specifications for quality implementation purpose throughout the full systems development life cycle¦ Determine and evaluate performance measures of the system to ensure optimal utilization
- Scrub, manipulate and load data from other sources into the systems to ensure accuracy and correctness of information
- Provides code review, testing, debugging, technical documentation, general testing instructions and lead/assist in go-live planning, go-live moves, and post-live support
- Test across multiple browsers, platforms, and devices including smartphones and tablets
- Troubleshoot and support issues identified Ensure all change management and compliance procedures are being followed
- Identify best practices in development (Strict governance enforced).
- Oversee resources associated with the design, development, testing and implementation phases of projects to ensure quality deliverables and assist in their growth including training and mentoring of Junior developers
- Provide training and documentation to relevant stakeholders to ensure they understand and can achieve optimal system utilization
- Perform other duties as required or assigned by emergency or other operational reasons for which the employee is qualified to perform.
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript and JQuery
- HTML5
- CCS3
- Microsoft.Net technologies including
- WCF
- WPF
- WF
- LINQ and EF
- Asp.Net
- MVC3
- CSS
- Ajax
- UML
- SDLC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Minimum requirements & key competency:
– National Diploma in Information Technology (NQF Level 6)
– Postgraduate degree in Computer Science or Information Technology (Desirable)
– 6 (six) years’ experience as a Software Developer
– Knowledge of Microsoft Visual Studio, C
– Knowledge of JavaScript and JQuery, HTML5 and CCS3
– Knowledge of [URL Removed] technologies including: WCF, WPF, WF, LINQ and EF
– Knowledge of web development technologies including ASP.NET, MVC3, JavaScript, AJAX and CSS
– Knowledge of database development including relational database design, SQL and ORM technologies
– Knowledge of user interface design and prototyping
– Knowledge of source controlmanagement systems and continuous integration/deployment environments
– Knowledge of leading and managing the delivery of system/software development projects in a structured environment
– Knowledge of in the usage of UML
– Knowledge of configuring and developing customizations for Microsoft SharePoint
– Knowledge of SDLC
– Knowledge of Automated Testing
– Software development approaches and methodologies including agile and waterfall
– Multi-threading and concurrency
– Debugging, performance profiling and optimization
– Comprehensive understanding of object -oriented and service-oriented application development techniques and theories.