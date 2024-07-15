AWS Systems Administrator

Our clients in the Consulting space are seeking a skilled and certified AWS SysOps System Administrator to join their dynamic IT team. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in deploying, managing, and operating scalable, highly available, and fault-tolerant systems on AWS. You will be responsible for managing and maintaining our cloud infrastructure, ensuring its optimal performance, security, and reliability

Key Responsibilities:

AWS Infrastructure Management: Deploy, manage, and operate scalable, highly available, and fault-tolerant systems

on AWS, Implement and control the flow of data to and from AWS, Select the appropriate AWS service based on compute, data, or security

requirements.

Monitoring and Optimization: Monitor system performance and availability, and proactively identify issues before they impact operations, Optimize AWS services to improve system performance and cost-efficiency, set up and configure AWS monitoring tools like CloudWatch, CloudTrail, and Trusted Advisor.

Security and Compliance: Implement and manage security policies and procedures, ensure compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements, Manage AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) roles and policies.

Automation and Configuration Management: Automate deployment, configuration, and management of AWS services, use configuration management tools like Ansible, Puppet, or Chef to maintain system configurations, Develop and maintain scripts for automated deployments and operational tasks.

Backup and Disaster Recovery: Implement and manage backup and disaster recovery strategies, ensure data integrity and availability through regular backups and failover testing, Develop and maintain AWS-based disaster recovery solutions.

Support and Troubleshooting: Provide technical support and troubleshooting for AWS-related issues, collaborate with the development and operations teams to resolve operational

Problems, Maintain documentation of system configurations, processes, and procedures.

Required Qualifications and Skills:

Certification: AWS Certified SysOps Administrator.

Relevant IT Diploma or Higher.

Experience:

Minimum of 5 years of experience as a System Administrator with a focus on AWS.

Proven experience in managing AWS services like EC2, RDS, S3, VPC, IAM, CloudFormation, and Lambda.

Technical Skills: Proficiency in Linux/Unix and Windows system administration, Strong scripting skills in languages such as Python, Bash, or PowerShell, Experience with monitoring, logging, and auditing AWS environments.

Knowledge: In-depth knowledge of AWS architecture and best practices, Familiarity with networking concepts, including DNS, TCP/IP, VPN, and firewall configurations, Understanding of security and compliance frameworks (e.g., ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR).

