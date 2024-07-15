Database Administrator II (Contract Role) – Gauteng Randburg

Job Purpose
To ensure the installation; design; configuration; upgrade; administration; monitoring and maintenance of databases and associated software products in support of operational systems and the development environment. To ensure the integrity; reliability; efficiency and security of enterprises data.
Job Responsibilities
- Build and maintain stakeholder relationships.
- Ensure client needs are understood and met.
- Build client relationships by providing first line support, standby and acting within mandate.
- Ensure stakeholders are informed of database changes/enhancements through participation in progress reports. Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in the organization culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI.
- Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional growth.
- Understand and embrace the organization vision and values, leading by example. Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes, adding value to the organization.
- Ensure that all financial recoveries are captured in the correct and appropriate financial systems within specified timelines.
- Ensure improved database performance.
- Ensure that version control procedures are observed, apply fixes and maintain supplier and user documentation in conjunction with specialist.
- Monitor database activity and ensure efficient access to data.
- Resolve work obstacles by providing input in a variety of database integration issues.
- Participate in optimization of database performance and resource usage.
- Ensure smooth workflow. Participate in disaster recovery by planning, testing and ensuring recovery plans are updated.
- Document and implement database related scripts and queries.
- Participate in setting standards for database administration.
- Comply with policies, standards and procedures. Participate in root cause analyses on incidents/problems experienced.
- Identify database problems through online monitoring and preventative maintenance.
- Contribute to the achievement of team goals. Ensure knowledge management, continuity and team success through constructive participation in a diverse team and by sharing knowledge with team.
- Prepare for the next level job by actively participate in job shadowing. Broaden knowledge by attending conferences, forums relevant to remaining current in field.
- Participate in skills development of junior DBA’s by providing technical mentoring to peers.
Desired Skills:
- Business Strategy
- Database Administration
- Disaster Recovery
- Documentation
- Implementation
- Maintain Databases
- Performance