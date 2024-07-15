Database Administrator II (Contract Role) – Gauteng Randburg

Job Purpose

To ensure the installation; design; configuration; upgrade; administration; monitoring and maintenance of databases and associated software products in support of operational systems and the development environment. To ensure the integrity; reliability; efficiency and security of enterprises data.

Job Responsibilities

Build and maintain stakeholder relationships.

Ensure client needs are understood and met.

Build client relationships by providing first line support, standby and acting within mandate.

Ensure stakeholders are informed of database changes/enhancements through participation in progress reports. Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in the organization culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI.

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional growth.

Understand and embrace the organization vision and values, leading by example. Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes, adding value to the organization.

Ensure that all financial recoveries are captured in the correct and appropriate financial systems within specified timelines.

Ensure improved database performance.

Ensure that version control procedures are observed, apply fixes and maintain supplier and user documentation in conjunction with specialist.

Monitor database activity and ensure efficient access to data.

Resolve work obstacles by providing input in a variety of database integration issues.

Participate in optimization of database performance and resource usage.

Ensure smooth workflow. Participate in disaster recovery by planning, testing and ensuring recovery plans are updated.

Document and implement database related scripts and queries.

Participate in setting standards for database administration.

Comply with policies, standards and procedures. Participate in root cause analyses on incidents/problems experienced.

Identify database problems through online monitoring and preventative maintenance.

Contribute to the achievement of team goals. Ensure knowledge management, continuity and team success through constructive participation in a diverse team and by sharing knowledge with team.

Prepare for the next level job by actively participate in job shadowing. Broaden knowledge by attending conferences, forums relevant to remaining current in field.

Participate in skills development of junior DBA’s by providing technical mentoring to peers.

Desired Skills:

Business Strategy

Database Administration

Disaster Recovery

Documentation

Implementation

Maintain Databases

Performance

