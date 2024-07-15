Database Administrator II (Contract Role) – Gauteng Randburg

Jul 15, 2024

Job Purpose

To ensure the installation; design; configuration; upgrade; administration; monitoring and maintenance of databases and associated software products in support of operational systems and the development environment. To ensure the integrity; reliability; efficiency and security of enterprises data.

Job Responsibilities

  • Build and maintain stakeholder relationships.
  • Ensure client needs are understood and met.
  • Build client relationships by providing first line support, standby and acting within mandate.
  • Ensure stakeholders are informed of database changes/enhancements through participation in progress reports. Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in the organization culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI.
  • Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise, ensuring personal and professional growth.
  • Understand and embrace the organization vision and values, leading by example. Identify opportunities to improve or enhance processes, adding value to the organization.
  • Ensure that all financial recoveries are captured in the correct and appropriate financial systems within specified timelines.
  • Ensure improved database performance.
  • Ensure that version control procedures are observed, apply fixes and maintain supplier and user documentation in conjunction with specialist.
  • Monitor database activity and ensure efficient access to data.
  • Resolve work obstacles by providing input in a variety of database integration issues.
  • Participate in optimization of database performance and resource usage.
  • Ensure smooth workflow. Participate in disaster recovery by planning, testing and ensuring recovery plans are updated.
  • Document and implement database related scripts and queries.
  • Participate in setting standards for database administration.
  • Comply with policies, standards and procedures. Participate in root cause analyses on incidents/problems experienced.
  • Identify database problems through online monitoring and preventative maintenance.
  • Contribute to the achievement of team goals. Ensure knowledge management, continuity and team success through constructive participation in a diverse team and by sharing knowledge with team.
  • Prepare for the next level job by actively participate in job shadowing. Broaden knowledge by attending conferences, forums relevant to remaining current in field.
  • Participate in skills development of junior DBA’s by providing technical mentoring to peers.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Strategy
  • Database Administration
  • Disaster Recovery
  • Documentation
  • Implementation
  • Maintain Databases
  • Performance

Learn more/Apply for this position