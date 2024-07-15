E-waste to exceed 100m metric tons by 2030

The global e-waste management market will reach 101,3-million metric tons by 2030 – growing at a CAGR of 6,6% from 2024 to 2030 – according to a recent report from Grand View Research.

The rapid pace of technological advancements significantly drives the growth of the market. As new technologies emerge and consumer electronics become more sophisticated the lifecycle of electronic devices shortens, leading to increased turnover rates and higher volumes of discarded electronics. This scenario creates a substantial demand for effective and sustainable e-waste management solutions to handle the growing surge of electronic waste responsibly.

The increasing adoption of electronic devices across various sectors fuels the market’s growth. In recent years, there has been a remarkable increase in the adoption of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other consumer electronics driven by technological advancements and increasing consumer demand for connectivity and convenience.

This trend extends beyond consumer electronics to encompass sectors such as Information Technology (IT), telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial equipment where electronic devices are integral to operations and services. Technological innovations and the continuous evolution of electronic devices play a pivotal role in accelerating e-waste generation. As newer models with enhanced features and capabilities enter the market, older devices quickly become obsolete and prompting users and organisations to discard them.

However, high costs associated with e-waste recycling are expected to hinder market growth. Moreover, the procurement of high-end machinery to effectively recycle the scrap, coupled with instructing workers about the meticulous execution of every step, remain the major hurdles in the growth of the market.

However, increasing awareness about the hazardous effects of e-waste on human health – along with strict regulations concerning the generation and treatment of e-waste in most countries – are expected to reduce the impact of these challenges over the forecast period.

Additional highlights from the report include:

* The metal segment of the market is expected to register a CAGR of 6,9% from 2024 to 2030. Electronic components are mainly made of metals that are used for various purposes such as tracks in PCBs and peripheral equipment. This is anticipated to drive the segment’s growth over the forecast years.

* The consumer electronics segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6,8% during the forecast period. Rising disposable income and falling consumer electronics prices positively affect the consumer electronics market.

* The recycle segment is expected to register a CAGR of 9,3% from 2024 to 2030 owing to programmes undertaken by numerous governments and NGOs that focus on effective collection, treatment, and recycling of e-scraps.

* North America is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period at a CAGR of 7,2% from 2024 to 2030. The rapid technological advancements and consumer inclination toward the latest electronic gadgets, as well as the reduced lifespan of gadgets will drive market growth