Our client in the Wholesale and Distribution industry, based in Port Elizabeth, is seeking to employ an experienced Full Stack Developer.
Please note, this is a contract position, with a possibility of going permanent.
To secure; proficiency in C#, SQL, and optionally PHP, with experience in Flutter considered a plus.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field.
- Proficiency in C#, SQL, and optionally PHP, with experience in Flutter considered a plus.
- Familiarity with Test-Driven Development principles and the ability to write functional tests to ensure code reliability.
- Bring in DevOps best practices to streamline processes and fast-track our projects.
- Mentor other team members on technical issues, sharing knowledge and fostering growth.
Responsibilities, but not limited to:
- Maintain applications and provide technical support.
- Lead the development of applications from concept to deployment across our nationwide branches.
- Architect and design scalable, maintainable, and efficient solutions that meet project requirements.
- Drive the adoption of DevOps best practices to streamline development and deployment processes.
- Participate in code reviews.
- Write high-quality, reusable, well-documented, and efficient code, and related test scripts.
- Provide technical leadership and mentorship to junior developers, fostering their growth and development.
- Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to ensure project success and alignment with business objectives.
- Analyze data to generate actionable insights and drive Crush deadlines with accurate estimates and timely feature deliveries.
- Embrace the agile groove and best practices to keep the code flowing smoothly.
- Keep the software story alive with clear documentation.
Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- applications
- C#
- PHP
- SQL
- code
- flutter
- software