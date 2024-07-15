Head Infrastructure & Enterprise Architecture at Mintek – Gauteng Randburg

Introduction

Mintek has an exciting career opportunity for a Head Infrastructure & Enterprise Architecture. The candidate will be responsible to lead and manage across different Mintek support services and ensure that all organisational requirements are met. The primary purpose of the Head is to co-ordinate, provide guidance to and ensure the implementation and overall management of activities in a specific support service unit. Manage a major Section of staff in the Division, provide specialist mentorship and training to them. Promote competence, confidence, discipline and harmony in the division. Obtain cooperation from Heads in other divisions and from clients. Ensure that adequate work is done on projects and progress is achieved to contribute towards achieving divisional support and be the “in group expert” in a professional field. All suitably qualified and experienced candidates are invited to apply.

Description

LEADERSHIP

Live the Mintek values, foster a culture of collaboration within Mintek.

Create an environment for the Section to succeed and manage outputs.

Maintain consistently visible leadership.

STRATEGY

Support and drive the planning, development, and implementation of divisional strategy.

Drive the execution of the Section strategy and operations.

Support Mintek transformation agenda and sustainability.

FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY

Manage and monitor the expenditure of the Section.

Make effective financial decisions to ensure that the divisional budget targets are met.

PEOPLE AND PLANNING

Coordinate and manage section employees while fostering positive relationships.

Ensure the Section is adequately resourced with the right skills at all levels.

Manage employee career development and learning

Develop a succession plan for the Section.

Drive transformation of the Section in support of Mintek transformation agenda.

Drive training and capacity building initiatives across Mintek

Develop and mature service management skills for the Section

PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT

Drive overall performance for the Section and contribute to the performance of the organisation

Undertake performance management for the Section.

Ensure divisional integrity, financial health and control.

Demonstrate a solid commitment to innovation and performance improvement.

Ensure effective processes, fit-for-use systems and fit-for-purpose tools are in place to support the defined performance levels.

GOVERNANCE AND RISK MANAGEMENT

Govern the implementation of internal controls mechanism.

Accountable for adherence to all Mintek’s policies and ethics within agreed thresholds.

Implement divisional and Mintek policies.

Accountable for effective risk management within the Section including SHEQ

Ensure divisional compliance with applicable legislation.

RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT

Establish, manage and maintain relationships with all Mintek stakeholders concerning ongoing divisional support delivery.

Establish and develop relations with the internal and external service providers and relevant stakeholders.

Balance the conflicting pressures and needs, including short and long-term trade-offs for Division and Mintek.

Ensure client (internal and external) satisfaction as per agreed targets

REPORTING

Ensure the right data is available for accurate and useful reporting, making crucial data available “at the fingertips”.

Timely providing consolidated monthly and quarterly reports.

Monitor and report on Section performance, including financials.

Reporting value, ensuring critical issues and key results areas are addressed.

Reporting on all Section activities.

Monitor and report divisional risk exposures in all aspects, including SHEQ.

Minimum Requirements

MINUMUM REQUIREMENTS :

Master’s degree on the relevant field or equivalent on the relevant field (NQF – level 9).

8 – 10 years experience on the relevant field.

Supervisory experience.

Proven track record of sucess in the relavant field.

COMPETENCY REQUIRED

Have an analytical and critical mindset for evaluating existing data and making effective business decisions.

Ability to display deep technical knowledge of the Section’s activities and relevant areas of expertise

Thorough knowledge of the sector in which the Section operates.

Strategy and business plan development and implementation.

Ability to lead diverse teams to ensure delivery and efficiency.

Business and financial management.

The leadership of people and operations management.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

The ability to think strategically and proactively.

Must be comfortable operating at middle management level and interacting with other middle management representatives (internal or external), corporate partners and other stakeholders.

Expertise in all aspects of operational management, including planning, project management and problem solving.

An understanding and experience of budget management.

Excellent communication, interpersonal and organisation skills.

Ability and track record of working as part of a busy team and working effectively under pressure to tight deadlines.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

Communication skills

Ability to think strategically and proactively

Problem solver

Interpersonal and Organization skills

Teamwork skills

Learn more/Apply for this position