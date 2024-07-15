In2IT Technologies is Huawei’s IP Services Partner of the Year

In2IT Technologies has been named the IP Services Partner of the Year by Huawei at the recent Africa Connect 2024 conference.

The award recognises In2IT’s contributions and expertise in delivering innovative IP services to customers across Africa.

“We are honoured and humbled to receive this award from Huawei, which is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our talented team,” says Tshepo Mokoena, chairperson at In2IT Technologies. “This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering world-class IP services that help our clients stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly digital world.

“Our partnership with Huawei has been instrumental in our ability to provide our customers with the most advanced and reliable IP solutions. We look forward to further strengthening our collaboration and exploring new opportunities to drive growth and success together.”