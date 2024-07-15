IT Project Manager at Square 1 Recruitment

Our client, a big player in the risk and compliance sector, is looking for a IT Project Manager with 2 -3 years experience to join their team. The role will be responsible for managing their IT Projects for conception, drawing up project plans, execution and reporting. This is an exciting role for someone who is passionate about IT projects and who loves following processes. If you have this experience and consider yourself to be very detail driven, please apply here

Desired Skills:

IT Project Manager

Project Plans

Project Scheduling

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

This Job Opportunity is advertised by Square 1 Recruitment, we are a Permanent Placement Agency. We work with companies across multiple Industries in the South African Market.

This Job Opportunity is advertised by Square 1 Recruitment, we are a Permanent Placement Agency. We work with companies across multiple Industries in the South African Market.



