Junior Moodle Technical Consultant

We seeking to hire an experienced and detail-oriented Moodle Technical Consultant to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of Moodle LMS, its technical aspects, and best practices for implementation, customisation, and maintenance.

To succeed in this position, you’ll be a self-starter, willing to constantly learn new things, capable of implementing Moodle and WordPress instances creatively, and showing amazing attention to detail. As a key collaborative team member, the Moodle Technical Consultant will work closely with multimedia designers, instructional designers, and quality control to develop the best solutions for our clients’ environments.

What you’ll do:

Implement Moodle instances on Linux and Windows platforms.

Ensure client instances of Linux, Windows, Moodle and WordPress are patched regularly.

Ensure client instances are backed up regularly and restored when required.

Write custom PHP and SQL code as required.

Move instances between different servers (backup and restore).

Configure Moodle and implement plugins and themes.

Configure WordPress and implement plugins and themes.

Install and administrate Linus servers.

Develop and deliver training sessions for clients and internal staff on Moodle functionalities and best practices.

Manage multiple Moodle support tickets simultaneously, ensuring timely delivery and client satisfaction.

Your expertise:

One year of experience with Moodle and WordPress.

One year of experience with Linux

Knowledge of PHP, MySQL, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Knowledge of Open-Source software.

Advantageous qualifications/experience:

Moodle Certification (e.g., Moodle Educator Certification, Moodle Partner Certification).

Experience with other LMS platforms.

Understanding of e-learning standards (e.g., SCORM, xAPI).

Knowledge of cloud-based Moodle hosting solutions (e.g., AWS, Azure).

Personality and attributes:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Strong organisational and time management abilities.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position

Location: Gauteng

Work Environment: Willingness to work both remotely and on-site (Hybrid)

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position