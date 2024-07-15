K2 Application Developer at Insurance – Gauteng Sandown

Our Client is a Cell Captive Insurance company based in Johannesburg, seeking an experienced K2 Application Developer to join their growing specialised team. Candidates must have a strong track record as an Application Developer / System Developer.

Desired Skills:

K2

Application Development

Systems Development

CRM

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Purpose of the Role

Candidates will be responsible for delivering well-engineered, tested and deployed application systems that are used by the business as well as supporting these systems while in production. Other functions of the role will require the developer to get involved in the; designing, developing, testing, installing, and deploying the required software applications. Some of the business solutions utilize a variety of software technologies and may include new code construction, modifications to existing modules, configuration and/or package implementation.

Key Responsibilities:

– Contribute to the technical design, development, implementation and support of application systems for various areas in the business.

– Demonstrate understanding of Project management and/or software development methodologies, including Microsoft Solutions Framework (MSF), Agile, Scrum and Xtreme Programming (XP), as well as the fundamentals of analysis, requirements specification, architecture, design, coding, and testing of systems.

– Appreciate and demonstrate understanding of the impact of coding activity on the environment.

– Demonstrate a strong working understanding of installed systems and technology environments, with the ability to troubleshoot and resolve many problems on existing system(s) supported as well as the ability to learn and apply new and emerging concepts very quickly:

– Microsoft SQL Server 2014 or later

– Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS)

– Microsoft Visual Studio 2013 or later

– K2 Blackpearl 4.7 or 5.0 (preferential)

– Microsoft SharePoint 2013 or later (preferential)

– Microsoft CRM 2016 / Dynamics 365 (preferential)

– Microsoft Team Foundation Services (TFS) (preferential)

– M-Files 2015 (advantageous)

– Microsoft Azure (advantageous)

– Secure coding (advantageous)

– Demonstrate familiarity and strong working knowledge of the relevant programming languages, tools and frameworks for the desired application areas:

– .NET C#, CSS3, HTML5, JavaScript, Bootstrap 3.0 or 4.0, JQuery and Ajax, Microsoft MVC 4.5 and later, ASPX, ASMX, WCF and REST services, SQL databases, tables, security, stored procedures, functions and views

Key Output accountabilities

The developer must:

– Write documentation that translates business requirements into technical solutions as well as maintain records to document program development and revisions.

– Perform coding and/or configuration to meet documented needs, utilizing standard procedures and techniques.

– Contribute to the development of test plans and ensure that expected application performance levels are achieved.

– Write documentation that describes installation and operating procedures.

– Contribute to technology design, working within an established framework.

– Contribute to the development of project plans, identify key milestones, and raise critical project issues such as resource needs and contingencies.

– Provide input into development estimation.

– Assist with technical support and assist with effective problem resolution for customer inquiries and resolve production issues.

Skills and Requirements:

– 3+ years of systems development experience and relevant tertiary IT qualification or related fields or equivalent qualification through experience:

– Degree, diploma or equivalent / BSc Computer Science and Information Systems / BSc/BEng Software Engineering/ BCom Informatics / NDip IT / BTech IT

– Or Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer (MCSD) in one or more of the following:

– App Builder, Microsoft SharePoint 2013, Microsoft CRM 2016 / Dynamics 365

The following knowledge and experience are preferential:

– Insurance or financial services business knowledge.

– Working knowledge, administration and software development experience in

– K2 Blackpearl 4.7 or 5.0, Microsoft SharePoint 2013 or later, Microsoft CRM 2016 / Dynamics 365

– The following knowledge and experience are advantageous:

– Working knowledge and software development experience in:

– NodeJS, AngularJS, Knockout, PHP, M-Files

– Web security knowledge

– Microsoft Azure development experience

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Annual Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position