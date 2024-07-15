Oracle Developer

Job Description:

We are seeking an experienced Oracle EBS Developer to join our dynamic team in Johannesburg, South Africa.

As an Oracle EBS Developer, you will be responsible for the development, customization, and support of Oracle E-Business Suite applications across various modules. This role requires deep technical expertise in Oracle EBS, including strong proficiency in PL/SQL, Oracle Forms, Reports, Workflow, BI Publisher, and OA Framework.

Responsibilities:

Develop, customize, and implement solutions within Oracle EBS modules such as Financials, Supply Chain Management, HRMS, and/or CRM.

Design and implement technical solutions using PL/SQL, Oracle Forms, Reports, and Workflow Builder.

Collaborate closely with functional consultants, business analysts, and end-users to gather requirements and translate them into technical specifications.

Perform unit testing, system integration testing, and support user acceptance testing (UAT) phases.

Provide production support, troubleshooting, and issue resolution for Oracle EBS applications.

Develop and maintain technical documentation related to system design, development, and support activities.

Stay current with Oracle EBS technologies, upgrades, patches, and industry best practices.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

5-8 years of hands-on experience with Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) development and customization.

Proficiency in PL/SQL programming, Oracle Forms, Oracle Reports, Workflow Builder, BI Publisher, and OA Framework.

Strong understanding of Oracle EBS modules such as Financials, SCM, HRMS, or CRM.

Experience with Oracle EBS R12 upgrades, patches, and customizations.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with the ability to troubleshoot complex issues.

Effective communication skills with the ability to interact professionally with stakeholders at all levels.

Oracle certifications (e.g., Oracle PL/SQL Developer Certified Associate) are a plus.

Experience in Agile development methodologies is preferred.

Desired Skills:

Pl/Sql

Oracle Forms

Oracle EBS

oracle reports

Oracle PL/SQL Development

Development Oracle

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A Global IT Consulting company

