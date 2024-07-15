Project Manager

Job title:

Project Manager

Brief description:

The purpose of this position is to manage projects within the Risk Management and Compliance Department by leading, planning, organising and controlling resources in accordance with the business approved project management methodology, to deliver the project scope and objectives according to specification on time and within budget.

Detailed description:

Direct and coordinate the activities of project resources to ensure the project progresses according to the approved schedule, producing the expected deliverables, within budget and according to specification and quality standards.

Define the project scope/brief and work breakdown structure in collaboration with key stakeholders to ensure a common understanding of deliverables and the approach.

Produce comprehensive project management plans, including scope, quality, risks, time, cost, human resources, procurement, integration and communication, and confirm that these knowledge areas are regularly updated and maintained.

Ensure that all project documentation, deliverables and reports are produced, approved and maintained timeously.

Identify and manage project risks, constraints and changes, ensuring that the project plan is managed and approved.

Establish and manage relationships with all stakeholders, role players and service providers to ensure commitment to a common goal.

Establish and effectively manage a multi-disciplinary project team throughout the project life cycle, clearly defining roles and responsibilities of project team members for the delivery of project outputs.

Job requirements:

A relevant bachelor’s degree in commerce and/or Information and Communication Technology or an equivalent qualification (at NQF7 level).

A minimum of five to eight years’ experience in project management within the payment environment.

Sound knowledge of project management legislation, project cost management, and contract and service management.

The following would be an added advantage:

A postgraduate qualification in Project Management.

Desired Skills:

Planning skills

Organising skills

Facilitation skills

Learn more/Apply for this position