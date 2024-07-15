SAP ABAP Developer (Senior) 0390 – Gauteng Pretoria

Jul 15, 2024

SAP ABAP Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • SAP ABAP knowledge in FI/CO
    • General Ledger
    • Asset Accounting
    • Accounts Payable
    • Accounts Receivable
    • Banking

  • Interfaces via SAP Partner System, IDocs as well as Web Services

  • SAP Workflow in FI, MM and SD

  • Purchasing

  • SAP ABAP knowledge in Sales and Distribution

  • SAP ABAP knowledge in Materials Management

  • Project Systems

  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
 Specific Technical / Functional skills

  • Understanding of integration between systems using different technologies
  • Requirements analyses, organisation, and management
  • Translating and simplifying technical requirements
  • Provide input to document requirements in appropriate format
  • Assist with identification and management of risk
  • Knowledge of Unix and Connect-M Managed File Transfer

Soft Skills

  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Willing and able to travel internationally
  • Open and pro-active communication across teams
  • Ability to understand complex work environments

Additional Requirements

  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the feature team
  • Flexibility to work after hours if needed
  • Experience in a DevOps environment
  • Confluence and Jira

Desired Skills:

  • SAP ABAP
  • SAP FI
  • Sales and Distribution
  • Finance

