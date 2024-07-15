SAP ABAP Developer (Senior) 0390

SAP ABAP Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- SAP ABAP knowledge in FI/CO
- General Ledger
- Asset Accounting
- Accounts Payable
- Accounts Receivable
- Banking
- Interfaces via SAP Partner System, IDocs as well as Web Services
- SAP Workflow in FI, MM and SD
- Purchasing
- SAP ABAP knowledge in Sales and Distribution
- SAP ABAP knowledge in Materials Management
- Project Systems
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Specific Technical / Functional skills
- Understanding of integration between systems using different technologies
- Requirements analyses, organisation, and management
- Translating and simplifying technical requirements
- Provide input to document requirements in appropriate format
- Assist with identification and management of risk
- Knowledge of Unix and Connect-M Managed File Transfer
Soft Skills
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel internationally
- Open and pro-active communication across teams
- Ability to understand complex work environments
Additional Requirements
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the feature team
- Flexibility to work after hours if needed
- Experience in a DevOps environment
- Confluence and Jira
Desired Skills:
- SAP ABAP
- SAP FI
- Sales and Distribution
- Finance