Senior Business Analyst – Insurance – Western Cape Bellville

Join our dynamic financial team as a Business Analyst! Shape the future of investments with your sharp analytical skills & drive for excellence.
Experience and Qualifications:
- Relevant degree (essential)
- IIBA certification preferred
- 8+ years’ experience of deep practical experience in a business analyst role with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations
- Life Insurance industry working experience with a policy admin system, preferably one of those offered by one of the ZA vendors (essential)
- Ability to extract and work with policy administration data
- Experience and sound knowledge of Agile methodologies and continuous delivery models
Desired Skills:
- business analysis
- insurance
- policy admin