Senior Business Analyst – Insurance – Western Cape Bellville

Join our dynamic financial team as a Business Analyst! Shape the future of investments with your sharp analytical skills & drive for excellence.

Experience and Qualifications:

Relevant degree (essential)

IIBA certification preferred

8+ years’ experience of deep practical experience in a business analyst role with repeated practice performing business analysis in a variety of complex situations

Life Insurance industry working experience with a policy admin system, preferably one of those offered by one of the ZA vendors (essential)

Ability to extract and work with policy administration data

Experience and sound knowledge of Agile methodologies and continuous delivery models

Desired Skills:

business analysis

insurance

policy admin

