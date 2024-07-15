Senior JAVA Developer – Remote Remote

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Senior JAVA Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

This role works collaboratively within product teams to create and support rich, interactive applications that help businesses manage their finances and risk exposure.

Responsible for your area of specialisation, as well as for all aspects of product development from interacting with stakeholders and users, to design, development, and deployment, through to production monitoring and support.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other relates fields

9 – 10 years’ experience using Java, with a working knowledge of C# for future builds

Experience using Spring, Web Services (REST API’S), Hibernate, and AngularJS or Angular

Contribute to Front-end and Back-end application’s development

Databases knowledge with SQL knowledge beneficial

Exposure to batch and near real-time processing systems

Be proficient in Continuous Integration and Continuous Development

Knowledge of Azure Functions, Azure Web Apps, and Azure Data Factory beneficial

An understanding of Agile methodologies

Experience in Data analysis and modelling would be advantageous.

Ability to use troubleshooting tools

Experience with maintaining enterprise Java Infrastructure and hosting environments

Working knowledge of Oracle SQL Dialec

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Java

Angular

Spring

