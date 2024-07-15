Senior .NET Developer

Hire Resolve is seeking a Senior .NET Developer for their client, a leading software company. As a Senior Software Engineer specializing in .NET Full Stack Development, you excel in mastering .NET technologies and JavaScript frameworks like Angular or React, along with your expertise in ORM tools such as Entity Framework Core or Entity Framework. Your skills enable you to proficiently develop applications across web, desktop, and mobile platforms. Joining a team of highly skilled professionals, you’ll contribute to a culture of innovation and excellence. This opportunity allows you to elevate your career and make a substantial impact in a dynamic and evolving environment.

Responsibilities:



Leverage your expertise to develop top-tier web and mobile applications for leading organizations nationwide.

Manage and exceed customer expectations.

Hold team members accountable to high standards of excellence.

Enhance product quality through the use of containerization and continuous integration to streamline the DevOps process.

Build strong relationships and thoroughly understand customer business needs.

Investigate and apply cutting-edge technologies to projects.

Collaborate with teams to tackle complex business challenges, driving impact while encouraging personal and professional growth.

Coordinate with teams to ensure adherence to quality standards and timelines.

Mentor and develop team members.

Utilize your experience across various systems and processes.

Exhibit a mature work ethic and high motivation.

Participate in all phases of the SDLC, including system design, analysis, scoping, and estimation.

Identify opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment.

Influence positive changes within the team.

Ensure compliance with data security and industry regulations.

Foster relationships and promote a collaborative team culture.

Inspire and galvanize team members.

Requirements:



A bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering, or related sciences.

At least 6 years of experience as a software engineer in an enterprise setting.

Ability to build applications within an enterprise environment.

Proficiency, and even mastery, in various technologies.

Capacity to collaborate and make unique contributions in a team setting.

Ambition to continually improve your skills, embrace challenges, and be driven by excellence.

Agility to adapt to new frameworks and technologies.

Experience collaborating with a delivery team across various disciplines to deliver a product.

Commitment to building software with clean code and industry best practices.

A solid understanding of software engineering fundamentals.

Ability to architect and structure small projects.

Benefits:



Salary: negotiable

Medical aid, provident fund, and insurance benefits with competitively low premiums.

Commission incentives for successful business development leads and employee referrals.

A competitive compensation package with biannual salary increases and guaranteed bonuses.

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

You can contact Gustav Vogel or Carmen Schafer at Hire Resolve or LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

When applying via email please use “Senior .NET Developer” as the subject line.

We will contact you telephonically in 7 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise if it matches your profile.

Desired Skills:

