Service Desk Analyst

Jul 15, 2024

The Service Desk Analysts are responsible for the day to day ‘business as usual’ operational
co-ordination of the team; must have excellent customer care and communication skills as you will be dealing with all levels of customers within company.
Qualifications:

  • A relevant IT qualification (A+, N+, MCSE or a combination thereof).
  • Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) Master 2010 Certified or Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Certification (MS-900)
  • Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900) (preferable)

Key Performance Areas:

  • Working as part of the wider team, ensuring attention is paid to achieving the team KPIs by answering calls and resolving tickets
  • Logging and updating all queries within the ticket logging system for tracking and audit purposes, in line with set procedures
  • Facilitate repairs of faulty equipment
  • Set up IT equipment required for boardroom meetings, video conferences and external client meetings where required
  • Maintain compliance with IT policies and procedures
  • Ensure that all incidents that are logged and or escalated are driven to timeous resolution within SLA guidelines
  • Managing, owning and being responsible for all IT first/second line support issues for customers
  • Referring issues that cannot be resolved immediately to appropriate members of the third line support teams.
  • Log a service desk ticket before issuing any stock.
  • Check IT equipment stock levels regularly and compare against asset register at least once a month.

Experience:

  • Personally resilient to manage demanding customers at all levels, highly customer service focused with excellent communication and negotiation skills with strong analytical, planning, and process implementation skills with a passion for quality
  • Experience of working collaboratively with others to achieve success
  • Minimum 2-3 years’ experience in a support environment

Skills and Knowledge required:

  • Microsoft Windows 10 & 11
  • Microsoft 0365
  • Microsoft end Point Manager admin center (or other Management solutions)
  • Apple and Android products (Tablets/Phones)
  • Printing solutions (PD Print and MFD)
  • Active Directory and Exchange
  • Mimecast email management
  • SCCM (reporting, collection management, log analysis)
  • iManage Work 10 DMS (or other Document Management Systems)
  • Aderant Expert, CMS, Interaction
  • Encryption software
  • Video conferencing (Yealink,Teams, BYOD)
  • Intermediate experience in networking

