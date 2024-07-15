Service Desk Analyst

The Service Desk Analysts are responsible for the day to day ‘business as usual’ operational
co-ordination of the team; must have excellent customer care and communication skills as you will be dealing with all levels of customers within company.
Qualifications:
- A relevant IT qualification (A+, N+, MCSE or a combination thereof).
- Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) Master 2010 Certified or Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Certification (MS-900)
- Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900) (preferable)
Key Performance Areas:
- Working as part of the wider team, ensuring attention is paid to achieving the team KPIs by answering calls and resolving tickets
- Logging and updating all queries within the ticket logging system for tracking and audit purposes, in line with set procedures
- Facilitate repairs of faulty equipment
- Set up IT equipment required for boardroom meetings, video conferences and external client meetings where required
- Maintain compliance with IT policies and procedures
- Ensure that all incidents that are logged and or escalated are driven to timeous resolution within SLA guidelines
- Managing, owning and being responsible for all IT first/second line support issues for customers
- Referring issues that cannot be resolved immediately to appropriate members of the third line support teams.
- Log a service desk ticket before issuing any stock.
- Check IT equipment stock levels regularly and compare against asset register at least once a month.
Experience:
- Personally resilient to manage demanding customers at all levels, highly customer service focused with excellent communication and negotiation skills with strong analytical, planning, and process implementation skills with a passion for quality
- Experience of working collaboratively with others to achieve success
- Minimum 2-3 years’ experience in a support environment
Skills and Knowledge required:
- Microsoft Windows 10 & 11
- Microsoft 0365
- Microsoft end Point Manager admin center (or other Management solutions)
- Apple and Android products (Tablets/Phones)
- Printing solutions (PD Print and MFD)
- Active Directory and Exchange
- Mimecast email management
- SCCM (reporting, collection management, log analysis)
- iManage Work 10 DMS (or other Document Management Systems)
- Aderant Expert, CMS, Interaction
- Encryption software
- Video conferencing (Yealink,Teams, BYOD)
- Intermediate experience in networking
