Service Desk Analyst – Remote Remote

The Service Desk Analysts are responsible for the day to day ‘business as usual’ operational

co-ordination of the team; must have excellent customer care and communication skills as you will be dealing with all levels of customers within company.

Qualifications:

A relevant IT qualification (A+, N+, MCSE or a combination thereof).

Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) Master 2010 Certified or Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Certification (MS-900)

Microsoft Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900) (preferable)

Key Performance Areas:

Working as part of the wider team, ensuring attention is paid to achieving the team KPIs by answering calls and resolving tickets

Logging and updating all queries within the ticket logging system for tracking and audit purposes, in line with set procedures

Facilitate repairs of faulty equipment

Set up IT equipment required for boardroom meetings, video conferences and external client meetings where required

Maintain compliance with IT policies and procedures

Ensure that all incidents that are logged and or escalated are driven to timeous resolution within SLA guidelines

Managing, owning and being responsible for all IT first/second line support issues for customers

Referring issues that cannot be resolved immediately to appropriate members of the third line support teams.

Log a service desk ticket before issuing any stock.

Check IT equipment stock levels regularly and compare against asset register at least once a month.

Experience:

Personally resilient to manage demanding customers at all levels, highly customer service focused with excellent communication and negotiation skills with strong analytical, planning, and process implementation skills with a passion for quality

Experience of working collaboratively with others to achieve success

Minimum 2-3 years’ experience in a support environment

Skills and Knowledge required:

Microsoft Windows 10 & 11

Microsoft 0365

Microsoft end Point Manager admin center (or other Management solutions)

Apple and Android products (Tablets/Phones)

Printing solutions (PD Print and MFD)

Active Directory and Exchange

Mimecast email management

SCCM (reporting, collection management, log analysis)

iManage Work 10 DMS (or other Document Management Systems)

Aderant Expert, CMS, Interaction

Encryption software

Video conferencing (Yealink,Teams, BYOD)

Intermediate experience in networking

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.

However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

