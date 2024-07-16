BI Analyst

Jul 16, 2024

Our client has an exciting opportunity for a skilled BI Analyst to join their team.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Degree / Diploma / Certification.
  • 5+ years’ database development experience.
  • Excellent Knowledge of SQL Server, SSMS, SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, Power BI.
  • Excellent knowledge of systems backend functionality – SQL Server databases.
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Excel 2010 Essentials, Microsoft Excel 2010 Macros Basics, Microsoft Excel 2010 Data Analysis, Microsoft Excel 2010 Advanced Formulas.

Responsibilities

  • Creation of advanced SQL reporting and dashboards.
    Managing the data team to ensure that all data related business objectives are met.
  • Real time business analytics.
  • Analysing dealer statistics to ensure the optimum efficiencies are achieved.
  • Ensuring the timeous extraction and submission on report obligations in terms of SLA.
  • Analysing and reporting on historic performance.
  • Trend analysis and recommendations.
  • Reviewing all system requirements in comparison to new business setup.
  • Mapping Specifications for strategy.
  • Implementing a Data Validation Plan and testing.

Desired Skills:

  • BI
  • Business Intelligence Tools
  • SSRS
  • SSAS
  • SSIS
  • SSMS
  • Power BI
  • SQL
  • Dashboards
  • Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position