BI Analyst

Our client has an exciting opportunity for a skilled BI Analyst to join their team.

Requirements:

Relevant Degree / Diploma / Certification.

5+ years’ database development experience.

Excellent Knowledge of SQL Server, SSMS, SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, Power BI.

Excellent knowledge of systems backend functionality – SQL Server databases.

Knowledge of Microsoft Excel 2010 Essentials, Microsoft Excel 2010 Macros Basics, Microsoft Excel 2010 Data Analysis, Microsoft Excel 2010 Advanced Formulas.

Responsibilities

Creation of advanced SQL reporting and dashboards.

Managing the data team to ensure that all data related business objectives are met.

Managing the data team to ensure that all data related business objectives are met. Real time business analytics.

Analysing dealer statistics to ensure the optimum efficiencies are achieved.

Ensuring the timeous extraction and submission on report obligations in terms of SLA.

Analysing and reporting on historic performance.

Trend analysis and recommendations.

Reviewing all system requirements in comparison to new business setup.

Mapping Specifications for strategy.

Implementing a Data Validation Plan and testing.

Desired Skills:

BI

Business Intelligence Tools

SSRS

SSAS

SSIS

SSMS

Power BI

SQL

Dashboards

Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position