Our client has an exciting opportunity for a skilled BI Analyst to join their team.
Requirements:
- Relevant Degree / Diploma / Certification.
- 5+ years’ database development experience.
- Excellent Knowledge of SQL Server, SSMS, SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, Power BI.
- Excellent knowledge of systems backend functionality – SQL Server databases.
- Knowledge of Microsoft Excel 2010 Essentials, Microsoft Excel 2010 Macros Basics, Microsoft Excel 2010 Data Analysis, Microsoft Excel 2010 Advanced Formulas.
Responsibilities
- Creation of advanced SQL reporting and dashboards.
Managing the data team to ensure that all data related business objectives are met.
- Real time business analytics.
- Analysing dealer statistics to ensure the optimum efficiencies are achieved.
- Ensuring the timeous extraction and submission on report obligations in terms of SLA.
- Analysing and reporting on historic performance.
- Trend analysis and recommendations.
- Reviewing all system requirements in comparison to new business setup.
- Mapping Specifications for strategy.
- Implementing a Data Validation Plan and testing.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years