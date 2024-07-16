BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you a BI Developer with a knack for making data dance and a sense of humor that keeps stakeholders entertained during those marathon dashboard reviews?

Required Experience and Exposure:

Minimum 7 years experience

Proven experience as a BI Developer (SSIS,SSAS, SQL)

Expert level in ETL development using SSIS

Translate business needs to technical specifications.

Let’s chart a course for banking success together!

Desired Skills:

Microsoft BI

SSAS

SSIS

SQL

ETL

OLAP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

