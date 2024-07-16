BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you a BI Developer with a knack for making data dance and a sense of humor that keeps stakeholders entertained during those marathon dashboard reviews?
Required Experience and Exposure:
- Minimum 7 years experience
- Proven experience as a BI Developer (SSIS,SSAS, SQL)
- Expert level in ETL development using SSIS
- Translate business needs to technical specifications.
Let’s chart a course for banking success together!
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft BI
- SSAS
- SSIS
- SQL
- ETL
- OLAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years