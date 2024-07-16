BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 16, 2024

Are you a BI Developer with a knack for making data dance and a sense of humor that keeps stakeholders entertained during those marathon dashboard reviews?

Required Experience and Exposure:

  • Minimum 7 years experience
  • Proven experience as a BI Developer (SSIS,SSAS, SQL)
  • Expert level in ETL development using SSIS
  • Translate business needs to technical specifications.

Let’s chart a course for banking success together!

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft BI
  • SSAS
  • SSIS
  • SQL
  • ETL
  • OLAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position