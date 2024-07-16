Data Architect: Wastewater Surveillance (Contract)

ENVIRONMENT:

THE technical expertise of talented Data Architect with a passion for advancing Public Health through genomic epidemiology is sought by leading Public Health Consortium. You will work on a variety of projects in the area of Wastewater Surveillance. The ideal candidate will require a background in Life Sciences with a solid understanding of databases including SQL, Postgres/MySQL, JSON/JSONb, be familiar with Genomic databases such as ENA & NCBI, have knowledge of biological sequence formats such as FASTQ, understand S3-buckets and have experience with validation and schema design including JSON-Schema and LinkML. Please note this is an 8-Month Contract role.

DUTIES:

Design and develop software solutions to enhance Wastewater Surveillance methodologies.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate software into genomic epidemiology projects.

Ensure the security, efficiency, and scalability of software solutions.

Conduct thorough testing and debugging of software applications.

REQUIREMENTS:

A Life Sciences background.

Strong understanding of databases (i.e., SQL, Postgres or MySQL, JSON /JSONb).

Familiarity of Genomic Databases (i.e., ENA, NCBI etc.).

Knowledge of biological sequence formats (FASTQ etc.).

Understanding of data storage (S3-Buckets).

Experience with validation and schema design (JSON-Schema, LinkML).

Excellent communication and collaboration skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Data

Architect

Wastewater

Learn more/Apply for this position