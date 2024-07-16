Data Scientist – Gauteng Sandown

Urgently looking for a Senior Data Scientist with Oracle experience and Cloud Certification

Minimum 5 years experience in machine learning ecosystem implementation from start to end.

Well spoken and strong very communicator which can engage with business stakeholders and receive and resolve integrate business problems with tremendous amounts of data in return solve and implement within a system as for example Python, any and all experience within Azure cloud would also be a huge advantage

Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Oracle

Cloud

Python

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position