DevOps Engineer-Cloud Network Security (Senior) 2594 – Gauteng Pretoria

Jul 16, 2024

DevOps Engineer-Cloud Network Security
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience in network integration and deployment automation in AWS and Microsoft Azure, ideally scripting languages and programming skills, including Terraform.
  • Experience of using AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud platforms.
  • Professional experience in IT security, in particular network security cloud and Internet connectivity.
  • Experience with IT service processes (ITIL), as well as processes in agile working methods.
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS:

  • Github Knowledge.
  • Azure Functions Knowledge
  • Python Skills
  • Java Skills
  • Monitoring with cloud native tools

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

  • Degree in computer science, engineering, or a comparable qualification

