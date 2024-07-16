DevOps Engineer-Cloud Network Security (Senior) 2594

DevOps Engineer-Cloud Network Security
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience in network integration and deployment automation in AWS and Microsoft Azure, ideally scripting languages and programming skills, including Terraform.
- Experience of using AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud platforms.
- Professional experience in IT security, in particular network security cloud and Internet connectivity.
- Experience with IT service processes (ITIL), as well as processes in agile working methods.
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS:
- Github Knowledge.
- Azure Functions Knowledge
- Python Skills
- Java Skills
- Monitoring with cloud native tools
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:
- Degree in computer science, engineering, or a comparable qualification
Desired Skills:
- DevOps Engineer
- Network Integration
- IT Security
- AWS
- Azure